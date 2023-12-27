31-year-old WWE Superstar returning to television sooner than expected after Charlotte Flair's injury is possible, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Jade Cargill could return to WWE television soon following Charlotte Flair's injury.

The Queen recently suffered a knee injury during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. The Stamford-based company later announced that Flair will be absent for nine months. Meanwhile, Cargill made a few appearances on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT after signing with WWE last September. However, she was last seen on TV about two months ago. The 31-year-old is reportedly training at the Performance Center with no set date for her return to TV.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno predicted that Cargill could return sooner than expected following Flair's injury.

"They just want her to be really good when they bring her on TV so she's still training. I mean, if you watched her matches, she had a lot of stinkers back in AEW because she was working with green indie girls. You know, you gotta get rid of all your bad indie habits. That's one thing they correct, it's like she still has some of these bad habits. She's gonna need a little bit more time. I think she commented on this too," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"You can't put her out there and put her in a situation which will harm her value, which is why they just wait, you know. But now I see her probably come back sooner than later because now Charlotte's out. So, now there's a spot that kind of needs to be filled. So, maybe they'll be bringing her in pretty soon." [0:21 - 1:09]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff says Jade Cargill is still an unproven commodity

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Jade Cargill's position in the Stamford-based company. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the 31-year-old's potential.

However, the former RAW General Manager pointed out that she is still an unproven commodity.

"Jade just because she has so much potential. She's an unproven commodity at this point. We don't know what she's gonna deliver. But if you had to bet, I would bet heavily on her. She just reeks of charisma. She has charisma oozing out of pores you can only see with a microscope. She's so charismatic and obviously beautiful and a physical specimen on top of it. So providing she can work reasonably well and she can master a narrative, she could be the next Rock if she wanted to be. And she's in the right environment," he said.

