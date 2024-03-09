31-year-old WWE Superstar in town for SmackDown; could make surprise appearance

A popular WWE Superstar has revealed they are in Dallas for tonight's edition of SmackDown. RAW stars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also scheduled to appear on tonight's show to answer The Bloodline's challenge.

Jade Cargill debuted with the promotion last October during the Fastlane Kickoff show. She did not compete in a match until the Women's Royal Rumble in January. The former AEW star had an impressive showing and made it to the final three superstars in the match before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram story today to reveal she is in town for tonight's episode of the blue brand.

Cargill shares an interesting post on Instagram.

Jade Cargill appeared during a backstage segment last Friday night and had an altercation with Damage CTRL before entering SmackDown GM Nick Aldis' office.

Jade Cargill explains how new reality show will help educate WWE fans

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have launched their new reality show on Hulu. The show is titled Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez and gives fans a glimpse into the personal lives of the SmackDown stars.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae at the premiere of the new reality show last month, Jade Cargill explained why she felt the new show was important. The former TBS Champion said the show explains to fans how difficult it can be to balance a personal life while being a professional wrestler at the same time.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career." [3:01 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill has an incredible look and the potential to be a massive star in WWE. It will be fascinating to see if the former TBS Champion will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia.

