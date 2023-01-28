32-year-old former champion teases a possible return at WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is just one night away and many fans are eagerly awaiting to see which superstars return during the event. There will be a men's and women's Royal Rumble match at the show, so there are endless possibilities for surprise returns tomorrow night.

This year's premium live event takes place at a familiar location, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The company held the 2017 Royal Rumble at the venue, bringing in over 50,000 fans.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was dismissed by the company due to a premium service she launched for fans. The 32-year-old has been raking in the cash since departing WWE but appears to be open to returning at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

Mandy took to Twitter to respond to Chris Phelan of NBC, who suggested she return tomorrow night during the premium live event. She reacted to the Tweet with emojis suggesting that anything is possible.

Mandy Rose admits she is hurt following release from WWE

Mandy Rose was a guest on The Tamron Hall Show following her release from WWE in December last year.

She was reportedly released due to the content on her FanTime account but did not address those claims during her appearance on the show. The 32-year-old admitted that she was hurt by the way she was released from the company after the work she had put in.

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half."

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Mandy Sacs (Mandy Rose) tells Tamron Hall she is forever grateful for WWE - she wasn’t told her dropping the belt was related to her FanTime - she did make over a million already - she’d consider a conversation with WWE about taking it down to return. Mandy Sacs (Mandy Rose) tells Tamron Hall she is forever grateful for WWE - she wasn’t told her dropping the belt was related to her FanTime - she did make over a million already - she’d consider a conversation with WWE about taking it down to return. https://t.co/bJkvk7S5oZ

There will likely be several surprise appearances throughout tomorrow night's premium live event. It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose or any other recently released superstars return at WWE Royal Rumble.

