A 32-year-old megastar is not expected to appear at SummerSlam 2025 Night two, and is instead likely to just be a part of the first night as the biggest party of the summer expands.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on the update regarding the host of SummerSlam 2025: Cardi B. The 32-year-old music sensation has had a massive rise in the music industry and is a household name around the world. According to JoeyVotes and TC, Cardi B is not expected to be at night two at the MetLife Stadium. Instead, she is expected to only be a part of night one, according to those sources within WWE.Cardi B had a sudden Twitter feud with a current female WWE Champion ahead of SummerSlam 2025Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Cardi B made sure that her presence was felt in a way that went past just being the host or even just having the official theme song for the event.She hilariously got into a feud with the recently crowned Women's World Champion, Naomi. Cardi B agreed with a fan who brought a sign stating that he wanted to put &quot;caution&quot; tape over Naomi's mouth. In response, the Women's World Champion threatened to wrap Cardi B with so much caution tape that she would look like a mummy.Cardi B took it a step further by stating that Naomi should &quot;thank her in-laws&quot; for winning the Women's World Championship. Naomi declared war on the rapper, who hilariously insinuated that Naomi's relation to the Anoa'i family, aka Bloodline (via her marriage to Jimmy Uso), was the reason why she had the biggest moment of her career.Previously, Drew McIntyre stated in an interview that in order to get opportunities in WWE, one must change their name to Fatu. Naomi hilariously responded by stating that this was the exact reason why she changed her last name to Fatu.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.