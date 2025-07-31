32-year-old megastar not expected to appear at WWE SummerSlam Night 2 (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 31, 2025 16:35 GMT
From behind the scenes of SummerSlam
From behind the scenes of SummerSlam '24 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A 32-year-old megastar is not expected to appear at SummerSlam 2025 Night two, and is instead likely to just be a part of the first night as the biggest party of the summer expands.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on the update regarding the host of SummerSlam 2025: Cardi B. The 32-year-old music sensation has had a massive rise in the music industry and is a household name around the world.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, Cardi B is not expected to be at night two at the MetLife Stadium. Instead, she is expected to only be a part of night one, according to those sources within WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cardi B had a sudden Twitter feud with a current female WWE Champion ahead of SummerSlam 2025

Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Cardi B made sure that her presence was felt in a way that went past just being the host or even just having the official theme song for the event.

Ad

She hilariously got into a feud with the recently crowned Women's World Champion, Naomi. Cardi B agreed with a fan who brought a sign stating that he wanted to put "caution" tape over Naomi's mouth. In response, the Women's World Champion threatened to wrap Cardi B with so much caution tape that she would look like a mummy.

Cardi B took it a step further by stating that Naomi should "thank her in-laws" for winning the Women's World Championship. Naomi declared war on the rapper, who hilariously insinuated that Naomi's relation to the Anoa'i family, aka Bloodline (via her marriage to Jimmy Uso), was the reason why she had the biggest moment of her career.

Ad

Previously, Drew McIntyre stated in an interview that in order to get opportunities in WWE, one must change their name to Fatu. Naomi hilariously responded by stating that this was the exact reason why she changed her last name to Fatu.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications