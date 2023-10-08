32-year-old Monday Night RAW Superstar deserves a World Championship run in WWE, says Rene Dupree

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes current Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven deserves a World Championship run.

Niven officially signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. She spent about two years as an active competitor on NXT UK before making her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. Since then, the 32-year-old has held the 24/7 Championship and Women's Tag Team Title alongside Chelsea Green. Niven last competed on September 18 when she and her tag team partner defeated Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark via disqualification.

Dupree was recently asked on the Cafe de Rene podcast if Niven deserved a World Title run. The former Tag Team Champion agreed:

"Yeah, she does. [Yeah, she's great] She's a sweetheart," he said. [From 01:31:34 to 01:31:38]

Check out the entire video below:

Piper Niven replaced Sonya Deville as Chelsea Green's partner in WWE

On the July 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, Deville suffered a torn ACL injury in early August. Hence, Green had to find another partner. In a backstage segment on the Red Brand, Piper Niven returned to declare herself Green's partner and the new Women's Tag Team Champion.

In a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Green spoke about her former tag team partner, disclosing that she believes Deville will come back stronger.

"We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We've seen her go through a lot. We've never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she's gonna come back even better. Don't tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I like to pretend that that side of me doesn't exist," she said.

