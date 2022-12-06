32-year-old WWE star wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Top Dolla (real-life AJ Francis) wishes to face 16-time world champion John Cena, at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Top Dolla returned to WWE earlier this year after the company released the entire Hit Row faction in November 2021. The 32-year-old star and the other members of the stable are currently feuding with Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand.

Recently, Ringside News asked fans on Twitter whether Max Caster or John Cena was a better rapper. Top Dolla responded to the tweet with emojis that spelled out his name and claimed he was better than The Champ.

Hence, wrestling fans started clamoring about a match at WrestleMania 39 between the two men. Finally, Dolla replied to the fan prediction and desired to face the wrestling icon at the Grandest Stage of them All, with a gif that said, "MAKE IT HAPPEN."

During Cena's appearance on WWE RAW to celebrate his 20 anniversary with the company, he promised to return soon. He also assured the fans that he'd be back for more than one match when he comes back.

While he wants to face John Cena, Top Dolla manifested to become like The Rock

AJ Francis joined the ranks of those who aspired to be like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He rejoiced and smiled as he spoke to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast about his dream becoming a reality.

Top Dolla, like The Rock, rose through the ranks of wrestling after a meteoric career in the NFL. Ryan Satin shared a video from 2011, in which the Hit Row member manifested himself to become like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Years later, Dolla followed in the footsteps of his idol, jumping ship from the NFL to WWE SmackDown.

