WWE Superstar claims he is a better rapper than John Cena

WWE SmackDown star AJ "Top Dolla" Francis suggested that he is a better rapper than both John Cena and AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

Cena recently returned to RAW to celebrate twenty years with the company. Former CEO Vince McMahon introduced the Leader of the Cenation and vowed to return to the company soon. Cena added that he will be returning for more than just one match when he does so.

Ringside News tweeted out a question to fans wondering if Max Caster or John Cena were better rappers.

Top Dolla responded to the tweet with emojis to spell out his name. He recently released a diss track on SmackDown faction Legado Del Fantasma that you can check out here.

Former WWE writer believes the company needs John Cena

Royal Rumble is just around the corner in January and the premium live event is the first stop on the road to WrestleMania.

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the company needs John Cena to return at the premium live event in January. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said fans wanted to see Cena return but doubted they would be invested in him breaking Ric Flair's title record:

"I just got to ask the question, and I'm just being honest here, like, 'cause I don't know," said Russo. "Does that really matter to anybody [the record]? I don't know, Chris... Is it that important? I think John Cena should come back because the WWE needs him. He's still a major superstar. He still looks great," Russo noted. "He still can go for all those reasons, I think he should come back. But I don't know bro. Is that something that's important?" [04:45-05:14]

Many legends are rumored to appear at the Royal Rumble next year. It will be interesting to see which of those rumors come to fruition at the premium live event in January.

