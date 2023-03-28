33-year-old current superstar details new career plans outside of WWE ahead of massive WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Bayley is a three-time Women's Champion on the main roster and a one-time NXT Women's Champion, among several other accolades to her credit. The Role Model has now revealed that she wants to start a wrestling school down the line.

Bayley is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 39 Night One alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a six-woman tag team match against Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

While speaking on Cool To Be You, Bayley touched on a variety of topics, including how long she intends to remain with the Stamford-based promotion, and what she plans on achieving in the not-too-distant future and later:

"I can't say too much. I've learned over the years that if you put too much out there, either people steal your ideas or you jinx yourself. I still have a lot to do with WWE, I don't think I've done exactly everything I want to do as far as making sure the future is good and that girls and women coming up are going to be set and that they didn't have to worry about a thing in the division. I want to make sure IYO and Dakota get on their way and have their moments and championships. One day, I will start a wrestling school and that's what I'm most excited about these days," she said. [h/t: Fightful]

Will Damage CTRL prevail at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Damage CTRL was formed after the trio returned to WWE together at Summerslam last year. Since then, they have been one of the most dominant stables on the red brand.

On the go-home edition of WWE RAW, Trish Stratus was taken aback when The Miz asked Lita why the latter "returned to play backup" to Becky Lynch.

Whilst Lita made a solid comeback by stating that she doesn't feel like a "backup," as she is the Women's Tag Team Champion, Stratus, on the other hand, was uncomfortable with the question. This may have been a subtle tease of an impending betrayal.

Does this mean Bayley's faction will emerge victorious at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California? It would be a monumental victory for Damage CTRL.

