Did you catch this subtle hint of 7-time Women's champion turning heel on WWE RAW? Massive WrestleMania 39 betrayal potentially in the works

With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, WWE RAW is refining its storylines to implement a stunning heel turn at the SoFi Stadium. It will lay the groundwork for a showdown between the present and the past while reverting a RAW superstar to an iconic villainous persona.

The spotlight has been on Trish Stratus ever since a potential match with Becky Lynch hit the rumor mill. So far, the WWE Hall of Famer has played a side role in the success of her comrades. She returned to the company in February to assist Lita and Lynch in defeating Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships. WrestleMania 39 will feature Trish teaming up with Lita and Becky to fight Bayley and her faction.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Trish Stratus was a guest on Miz TV alongside Becky Lynch and Lita. The seven-time Women's Champion was taken aback by one of the questions. Known for his selfish heel persona, The A-Lister couldn't help but question Lita as to why "she returned to play backup" to Becky Lynch.

Lita responded to The Miz by stating that she didn't feel like a "backup" as she is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. However, Trish remained silent and seemed uncomfortable with the question. Lita has bragging rights for her return on WWE while Stratus doesn't. Thus, the Miz TV segment gave a subtle hint about the legend's heel turn.

WWE previously teased a heel turn by Trish when Damage CTRL attacked her backstage. Lita and Becky were nowhere to be found during the whole scenario. The quintessential WWE Diva made a name for herself by transcending several hurdles during the Attitude Era. However, the three-on-one assault revealed the vulnerabilities of the legend and tested the friendship between Lita, Lynch, and Trish.

WrestleMania 39: How could Trish Stratus turn heel on WWE RAW star Becky Lynch

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai) is undefeated as a trio in premium live events. Thwarting their impressive teamwork could be a herculean task for Lita, Becky, and Trish. The heels will target each member separately, meaning that Stratus could be left fending for herself.

If the babyfaces lose at WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus might snap. She would be even more enraged if her first ‘Mania match in 12 long years ended with her being pinned. The storyline organically writes itself after the legend turns on her allies following the defeat.

In another case, a jealousy angle could be introduced at WrestleMania 39 after Lita and Becky manage to defeat Damage CTRL while Trish again plays a side role in the victory celebrations. The Man’s chemistry with her former friend could make Stratus boil over.

