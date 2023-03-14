WWE teased a massive WrestleMania 39 heel turn on RAW tonight: Here's how

The latest episode of WWE RAW had some interesting developments for WrestleMania 39. Aside from Edge teasing his retirement, another Hall of Famer grabbed the attention of fans after what seemed to be a subtle hint towards a heel turn.

On the February 27 episode of RAW, Trish Stratus returned to assist Becky Lynch and Lita in overpowering IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The following week, during the celebrations, the seven-time women's champion claimed that she would always be there for her friends. The trio seems to be unstoppable, but the seeds of a rift have been planted by Bayley's stable.

WWE teased a heel turn for the Hall of Famer on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Before RAW began, Trish Stratus was brutally ambushed by Damage CTRL. The backstage angle was caught on camera while Cathy Kelley was interviewing The Miz ahead of the show. Stratus was pulverized by a multitude of kicks, yet there was no sign of either Becky Lynch or Lita.

This could form the basis of her rumored heel turn. Trish Stratus did her best to protect Lynch and Lita, but her teammates failed to reciprocate the same. The reigning women's tag team champions were seen rushing to the medical room when Cathy Kelley tried to get an update on Stratus. After a while, Stratus appeared in front of Kelly and noted that she has been hit with much worse during her career, but she did not seem too pleased with her teammates.

It remains to be seen how the WrestleMania 39 storyline moves forward in the coming weeks.

Trish Stratus will reportedly turn heel sometime around WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus are scheduled to fight Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania 39. All eyes will be on Stratus, as the Hall of Famer could be the deciding factor in the bout.

If the babyfaces win at The Grandest Stage of them All, their rivalry with Damage CTRL may end. Stratus would then be left without a reason to stick around on the red brand as an in-ring competitor.

It has been reported that the former women's champion will turn heel sometime around the event to facilitate a match against Becky Lynch. The feud is then rumored to continue till SummerSlam.

WrestleMania would be a good time to turn Stratus against her friends and gain massive heat. The turn could be used to fulfill the Hall of Famer's desire to fight Becky Lynch.

It remains to be seen how the possible scenarios will pan out.

