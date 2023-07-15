33-year-old superstar teases making major change to current WWE Championship

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has teased making a major change to an existing championship.

Grayson Waller has made quite the impact on the main roster since he was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. He competed in his first match against Edge in Madison Square Garden last week on the blue brand. Despite coming up short, The Rated-R Superstar praised Waller after the match for holding his own.

John Cena made a shocking appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 and suggested that the company bring WrestleMania to London. Cena's suggestion garnered so much attention that it even elicited a response from British Parliament. Waller interrupted and claimed that Australia would be a much better location to host WrestleMania. Cena disagreed and planted him with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.

Waller took to Twitter today to tease making a change to a current title in WWE. Austin Theory is the reigning United States Champion, but the recently drafted star may have the 25-year-old in his sights. He posted an image from WWE's The Bump but photoshopped the Australian flag over the United States Championship.

Grayson Waller celebrated being drafted by WWE SmackDown in a unique way

Grayson Waller celebrated being drafted by SmackDown by chugging a beer from his shoe.

He was interviewed shortly after his name was called and claimed that he wasn't surprised that he was selected. Waller said that the only thing he was surprised about was how long it took for him to be selected.

"You know, I'd love to come here and say, 'I can't believe it'. I'd love to tell you that I've thought about this moment since I was a little kid and I never thought I'd be here, but the truth is, I'm not surprised! I was born to do this, but what I am surprised about is that it took this long for RAW or SmackDown to draft me," said Waller. [00:10 - 00:30]

The young star has already had some marquee names appear on The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything planned for Grayson Waller at SummerSlam next month in Detroit and if he tries to go after Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Which SmackDown star would you like to see Grayson Waller face at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.