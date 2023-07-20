33-year-old top WWE SmackDown Superstar isn't charismatic like Roman Reigns, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently claimed that Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY lacks charisma.

SKY competed in several promotions before joining the Stamford-based company in 2018. She spent about four years in NXT, during that time, she held the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Last year, the 33-year-old made her main roster debut alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley as a member of Damage CTRL. She has since won the Women's Tag Team Titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Despite her achievements, Konnan recently stated that he believes SKY lacks charisma, responding to a fan's e-mail calling him out for his opinion about Ms. Money in the Bank. He compared her to superstars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

"She's getting over because she's a good wrestler who does cool sh*t. And I did not reluctantly say she was a good in-ring worker. I've always known she was a good in-ring worker. Bro, she worked for AAA when she first started and I've always known that like Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, Bianca, Rhea Ripley, like those are the, I might be missing one or two, those are like the best workers and I include her in that. I think you think I don't like her, which I do, and you seem to be infatuated with her," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"But dude, when I think charisma, I think Bianca or Sasha or Trinity or Charlotte. I don't think acting goofy when you walk to the ring and underacting and glaring during promos while Bayley and Dakota talk is charismatic. Maybe people just like her, bro, or think she deserves better. But I'll double down she ain't charismatic. Charismatic; Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Paul E (Paul Heyman), Bianca. I mean, bro, she is not in that list." [From o7:55 to 09:12]

Check out the entire interview below:

Was IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's Money in the Bank the right decision?

Earlier this month, IYO SKY handcuffed her Damage CTRL teammate Bayley and Becky Lynch together to climb the ladder and capture the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell disclosed that he believes WWE made the right decision by making SKY win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"I think they made the right decision. If she needs it. Becky Lynch doesn't need it, Bayley doesn't need it. Now, it gives them a place to go. So, I think they made the right move on that one. Anybody thought they made the wrong move, then you'd say well what move should they have made. Well, I never thought it through that much. I just stopped it to finish," he said.

