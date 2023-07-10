33-year-old WWE star calls his match against Edge the "biggest debut" in Madison Square Garden history

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown on Friday night. After losing his first match on the blue brand weeks ago to AJ Styles, The Rated-R Superstar wrestled Grayson Waller at The Garden for the show's main event.

Waller, despite the loss, has been receiving favorable reactions from both fans and backstage personnel. The Aussie loudmouth made his debut against the 11-time world champion, and has been basking in the glory ever since.

Taking to Twitter, Grayson Waller called his match against Edge "the biggest debut" in Madison Square Garden history:

"This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels," Waller wrote.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels https://t.co/kzmzOT7Amm

He has been viewed by higher-ups as one of the star attractions of the company moving forward. His in-ring debut on the blue brand was well-received overall.

Is WWE looking to give Grayson Waller his win over Edge on a bigger stage?

Dave Meltzer recently commented on Grayson Waller's loss to Edge on the main roster. Speaking on Wrestling Observer, Meltzer claimed:

“They still have the idea that if you get beaten by a star, you’re seen as a bigger star because you’re in the ring with them. And depending on how the match works, sometimes that’s the case… I was surprised [Waller] wrestled because I didn’t think he’d be back this soon.” [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Plenty of fans figured that The Rated-R Superstar's return to the blue brand was to kickstart a summer program with Waller. However, what transpired on WWE SmackDown may have just been a one-off.

We will have to wait and see if WWE has plans to book the rematch at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan, on August 7, 2023.

Should Edge vs. Grayson Waller be added to SummerSlam? If not, what do you think both stars should do at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

