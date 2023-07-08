"This could be career defining", "Triple H?" - Fans go berserk with prospect of blockbuster Edge feud igniting on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his long-awaited return to Friday Night SmackDown tonight. He is scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect, live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Waller sent a message to The Rated-R Superstar ahead of the show, claiming that he helps legends past their prime, like Edge, "step back into the limelight." WWE fans already expect something massive to happen tonight on the blue brand.

With Waller's recent success doing an in-ring promo with John Cena at Money in the Bank, a section of the viewers want the braggadocious heel to face The Rated-R Superstar at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While unexpected to say the least, this is probably the best way for Grayson Waller to make his in-ring debut in front of WWE fans on the main roster. Not to mention, SummerSlam this year will be in Detroit at Ford Field, 16 years after the company hosted a show there.

The last time was in 2007, at WrestleMania 23, when The Rated-R Superstar competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match. There is also the possibility of the upcoming contest being the Hall of Famer's final match on pay-per-view.

Former WWE Champion believes Grayson Waller has 'it'

Upon arriving on the main roster, Grayson Waller began hinting at reigniting a rivalry with AJ Styles from their sole match that took place in January 2022. The rematch has not happened yet, albeit the NXT import has been clamoring for it.

Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One believes Waller is an exceptional talent. The veteran spoke highly of the 33-year-old during an interview with New York Post:

"I think he’s [Grayson Waller] gonna do really well," Styles said. "I think he’s gonna take his place, wherever it might be on the roster, and it’s gonna go up. There’s no question about it. He’s got it. Whatever it is, he has it."

Grayson Waller's segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank in London drew a massive response from the viewers.

How does Edge vs. Grayson Waller at SummerSlam sound? Does a future showdown with John Cena or even AJ Styles interest you? Let us know in the comments section below.

