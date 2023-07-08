Popular WWE Superstar seemingly sends Edge a message ahead of SmackDown

WWE legend Edge will return to television on this week's SmackDown after being absent for quite some time.

The Rated-R Superstar will be a part of The Grayson Waller Effect on this week's SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Waller sarcastically claimed that it's been an honor for him to help WWE legends get back into the limelight.

"What an honour it’s been to help these legends step back into the limelight. Tomorrow night in MSG, Edge gets the Grayson Waller rub" wrote Waller

Check out Waller's tweet:

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE What an honour it’s been to help these legends step back into the limelight. Tomorrow night in MSG, Edge gets the Grayson Waller rub #SmackDown What an honour it’s been to help these legends step back into the limelight. Tomorrow night in MSG, Edge gets the Grayson Waller rub #SmackDown https://t.co/VqqclTBoqk

At the recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event, Waller confronted a returning John Cena. Cena made a surprise appearance in London and got into a confrontation with the 33-year-old.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about the confrontation between Grayson Waller and WWE legend John Cena

Jim Cornette recently criticized Grayson Waller for his confrontation with John Cena, claiming that he wouldn't talk down to a legend like Cena.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said that it was obvious that Waller was getting heat on purpose. He said:

"He's playing a heel. Either they're telling him to do this or this is the kind of stuff he wants to do but it's totally fake because it's obvious that he's trying to be a heel on purpose because Grayson Waller would not talk to John Cena like he was a jobber. It's see-through that he's getting heat in quotation marks on purpose when he offers to help Cena by making him go viral and save his career,"

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Kinda wish that John Cena and Grayson Waller would have had a short impromptu match tbh



Give Cena a fun win, that are rare now, and check that off the list for Grayson. Don’t think it would hurt him at all and would be fun overall.



But, I like what we got. Love seeing Cena. Kinda wish that John Cena and Grayson Waller would have had a short impromptu match tbh Give Cena a fun win, that are rare now, and check that off the list for Grayson. Don’t think it would hurt him at all and would be fun overall. But, I like what we got. Love seeing Cena. https://t.co/uf59C3Qa4m

Cornette added:

"It works if two guys are on the same level or if John was the main event guy from 15 years ago, and this is the main event guy now. It's a nobody here telling a movie star off. It was even worse that the thing that they did with Theory because Theory at least had been on television and gotten a number of wins and was being pushed, and Theory ended up beating Cena in a match,"

Regardless, Waller is now set for another huge segment with another notable WWE legend. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for both him and Edge.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller vs. Edge? Sound off in the comments

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes