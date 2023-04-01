33-year-old WWE star makes bold statement regarding a potential match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40

Charlotte Flair is in her fourteenth reign as world champion in WWE. She will defend the SmackDown Women's title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley on Saturday night. It isn't clear as of this writing whether the title bout will close Night One. Nonetheless, the bout is highly anticipated by fans.

Ahead of the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before The Showcase Of The Immortals, the red brand's top champion Bianca Belair made a bold statement. This was regarding a potential bout against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Belair was asked about the possibility of wrestling The Queen next year on The Grandest Stage. The E.S.T. responded by revealing that a match with Flair has always been on her bucket list. She even called their potential bout the "biggest women's WrestleMania match in history."

"I mean, Charlotte Flair has always been on my bucket list. I've always said I wanted to take down all four Horsewomen. She's the last one. I think that would be a really big match too. Belair vs. Flair. That could be one of the biggest women's WrestleMania matches in history." [0:10-0:24]

Women's Wrestling Viewer @TheKipUp I believe Charlotte Flair is getting drafted to RAW after Mania. Why? Well we know they were going to have her face Bianca Belair for the RAW title and #WrestleMania before Ronda changed their plans so... clearly they want to do that feud now you would think. I believe Charlotte Flair is getting drafted to RAW after Mania. Why? Well we know they were going to have her face Bianca Belair for the RAW title and #WrestleMania before Ronda changed their plans so... clearly they want to do that feud now you would think. https://t.co/h3iISgZFnQ

Will Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair walk out of WWE WrestleMania 39 still champions?

On Night Two, Bianca Belair is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. The bout is another highly anticipated one considering the talent involved and the guarantee that the duo could steal the show, despite the feud's lackluster build-up.

The odds-on favorites for both title matches are Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Both challengers deserve a win considering the former's history with Flair over the last three years, and the Japanese star's recent rise to prominence after years of start-and-stop bookings by WWE creative.

However, Belair will make the year-mark should she conquer The Empress Of Tomorrow at The Showcase Of The Immortals. The E.S.T. recently revealed that this year's extravaganza is an emotional one for her.

Another report may have dropped a hint at what the WWE RAW Women's Championship scene would look like post-WrestleMania 39.

