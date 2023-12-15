33-year-old WWE star has polarizing opinion on CM Punk returning

A rising WWE star has recently given his honest thoughts about CM Punk's return to the company.

Since his days in NXT, Grayson Waller has been one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. Waller has been impressive on SmackDown, where he has formed an alliance with Austin Theory. The 33-year-old is known for giving his honest opinions on many topics even if they rub people the wrong way, and he's done that with CM Punk's return.

CM Punk made his surprising return to the WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, much to the fans' pleasure. While this has been well received by most, some people have been vocal about it, namely Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, who have spoken against Punk's return to the company.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Grayson Waller stated that only fools would not want the former WWE Champion on the roster.

“I didn’t realize how wrong the internet was about everything until I came to WWE and was actually backstage and saw some things. You know, I don’t think there’s anything but positive energy about CM Punk coming back. The entire roster right now is great, from top to bottom, everyone is challenging each other, everybody wants to be the top guy, but no one is stepping on each other to get there."

He continued

“I think everyone is buzzing to have him back. Why would you not want to have this guy that can cut incredible promos, have great matches, who the crowd wants to see, who is super controversial, it’s a ‘if you don’t want him back here, you’re stupid’ type of thing. And for me personally I said some things online about Punk when I heard the rumors, I like to play with the rumors… I got to meet him recently and that’s all I’ll say on that.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Grayson Waller wants to test himself against CM Punk

Grayson Waller impressively made his SmackDown debut when he faced off against Edge several months ago. It looks like he is ready to test himself against another veteran.

Waller recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio, where he stated that he wants to test himself against Punk:

"I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy's one of the best of all time... So I appreciate what you've done for the business, but I'm not here to be your fanboy, I'm here to be a competitor," Waller said.

It will be interesting to see if we will get to see the match between Waller and Punk take place anytime soon.

