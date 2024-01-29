 33-year-old WWE Superstar fires brutal shot at Andrade

A WWE Superstar recently fired shots at Andrade following the latter's return to the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Grayson Waller.

Andrade made a surprise return to WWE as he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at number four. The former United States Champion's return was cut short by Bronson Reed, as the Australian superstar eliminated the former at around the 23-minute mark.

Reed's fellow Australian Grayson Waller entered the Rumble at number three after Jimmy and Jey Uso, who opened the match. The SmackDown Superstar was the first person to get eliminated. He was thrown over the top rope by Carmelo Hayes. Before his elimination, however, Waller came face to face with Andrade for a brief period.

Waller recently took to X/Twitter to fire shots at Andrade. He posted a picture of himself and the former NXT Champion facing off each other during the Rumble on Saturday. He further took a dig at the former AEW star:

"Who tf is that guy?" wrote Grayson Waller.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Mexican Superstar left the Stamford-based company in 2021 after asking for his release, as he was seemingly unhappy with his booking back then. The former United States Champion then joined All Elite Wrestling before finally returning to WWE last night.

Andrade's former manager reflects on her WWE journey

During his run in NXT, Andrade was managed by Zelina Vega. The 33-year-old female superstar started her journey in WWE in 2017 as a heel manager and is currently a top babyface in the company.

In 2023, she put forth some incredible performances, including her match against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in front of her home crowd in Puerto Rico. She impressed many with her in-ring ability despite the loss.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega opened up about her WWE journey. Vega believes she has come a long way when it comes to being an in-ring performer from being a manager:

"I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's progress as an in-ring performer? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.