33-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to Jade Cargill following RAW loss

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a message to Jade Cargill following her loss to the former AEW star last night on RAW.

Jade Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as TBS Champion. However, she decided to leave the company last year and debuted with the Stamford-based promotion. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and made it to the final three before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. She teamed with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL and followed it up with an impressive victory over Chelsea Green last night on RAW.

Following her quick loss last night to Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green took to social media to send a message. The 33-year-old claimed her brief match was the best thirty seconds of everyone's life.

"The BEST 30 seconds of your life!!!!! #WWERAW @WWE," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green returned to WWE last year during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Green had a decent 2023, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. However, Deville got injured and was soon replaced by Piper Niven as Chelsea's partner.

The duo lost the tag team title last December and since then the former TNA star has been competing in singles matches on RAW and Main Event.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on AEW not getting the best out of Jade Cargill

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has claimed that it is sad that AEW didn't realize what kind of star they had while Jade Cargill was with the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown General Manager noted he was proud of Cargill and has known her for a while. He added All Elite Wrestling didn't know what they had with her and it is sad.

"I'm so proud of her man. Like I said, I have known her since day 1, so just, I am happy she is getting the opportunity she deserves. Like I said going back to AEW, she is right, right there. They don't even know what they had. It's sad. Congratulations to her man, and Bianca too. Did you see them together? Do you see how phenomenal that looks?" [07:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Cargill disappeared from WWE television for months following her appearance at Fastlane. However, the 31-year-old now appears ready to shine on the main roster and has already made an impact. Only time will tell which superstar she challenges next.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy Jade Cargill's match last night on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion