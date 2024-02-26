330-pound WWE Superstar details desire to step into the ring with Braun Strowman

The WWE locker room is full of strong competitors who could give Braun Strowman a run for his money, but few are bold enough to declare it publicly. However, one heavyweight is now making it known.

The Blue Collar Brawler is one of WWE's most stout wrestlers on the roster. Standing at 5-foot-10 and 330 pounds, Otis is the muscle of Alpha Academy and has proven over the years that he can go at it with various superstars, from high-flyers to the giants.

Otis recently spoke with WrestleZone's Bill Pritchard and was asked about the "Big Meaty Men Invitational" previously proposed by Big E. The Alpha Academy member confirmed he'd like to be in the match, and he named Strowman, Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Omos as other potential entrants.

"I tell you what, one of the guys I wanna work with... I’ve worked with Braun Strowman obviously before, I wanna get in the ring with him again. But we’ve got Ivar, we’ve got Bronson Reed... also me, Omos... you put all the meat in one ring, that ring’s gonna be shaking, baby," he said. [H/T to WrestleZone]

Otis specifically calling out Strowman is interesting. The former tag team champion and The Monster Among Men have teamed up and fought several times over the years, but their one singles bout came on September 23, 2022, during SmackDown. The near-six-minute match saw Strowman get the win.

Braun Strowman sends warning ahead of WWE return

Braun Strowman has been on the shelf since May 2023, as he took time off to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae the following month.

Strowman returned to training not long after surgery and has said he's ahead of schedule when it comes to recovery. He took to Instagram stories last weekend to provide a photo update for fans. The 40-year-old also took to X with interesting comments for the WWE roster.

"Lots have been asking how my recovery is going. I’ll put it this way. I just strict pressed more weight over my head for 10 reps then 97% of the roster weighs!!!! #Monster," he wrote.

Some WWE fans are hoping for a Strowman return to singles action when he is able to return. He has teamed with Ricochet since Spring 2023, as his last singles bout came at Madison Square Garden on March 12, 2023, in the form of a win over LA Knight.

