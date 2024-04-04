330lb WWE Superstar pushing for inclusion in WrestleMania title match

A WWE Superstar appears to be pushing to be included in a major title match at WrestleMania XL this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting WWE's biggest show of the year this weekend. Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet match last month to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania. Chad Gable has been serving as Zayn's coach in recent weeks but it has not gone as planned. The Ring General distracted the former Bloodline member recently and caused him to lose his match against Bronson Reed on the March 25 edition of WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed battled once again on this past Monday's edition of the red brand but Gunther ruined the match. The Ring General attacked Chad Gable on the entrance ramp and then beat Zayn down when he came to rescue. Ahead of WWE WrestleMania, Bronson Reed took to his Instagram story to suggest that he should be in Sami Zayn's spot at The Show of Shows.

The 330-pound star reposted a comment from a fan on his Instagram story today and you can check it out in the image below.

"You deserve the Intercontinental Title more than Sammy @Bronsonishere," the fan wrote.

Reed shares an interesting post on his Instagram story.

WWE star Bronson Reed claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

Bronson Reed called out Gunther ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024 and said that he had unfinished business with the leader of Imperium.

The big man was rumored to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event in February but the match never came to fruition.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reed was asked about who he wanted to face in the company. He named the Intercontinental Champion and added that they still have unresolved issues.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [From 0:24 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

Gunther has put together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion so far. Only time will tell if Sami Zayn can pull off the upset and become champion at WWE WrestleMania this weekend.

