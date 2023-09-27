34-year-old star teases top factions joining forces on WWE TV

WWE's weekly shows on Monday and Friday nights have some stellar factions who are heavily featured in top storylines. One among them is the Latino World Order, with the group's leader, Rey Mysterio, currently holding the United States Championship.

Also on SmackDown, there is The OC. While not on the same level in terms of recent accomplishments, their resume speaks for itself. AJ Styles and Co. have been part of some of the most riveting storylines even outside the Stamford-based promotion's content.

Mia Yim of The OC has been teasing an alliance with the LWO's Zelina Vega for a while now. She has once again hinted at a collaboration and referred to their pairing as the LW/OC. Check out her post on Twitter/X below:

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven hold the Women's Tag Team Championship presently. However, with Green's reported injury keeping her off RAW this week, perhaps the creative team could pull the trigger on the team of Mia Yim and Zelina Vega.

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

This past Friday night, Santos Escobar issued a challenge to his mentor and fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio. The luchador legend was technically a substitute for Santos but wound up dethroning Austin Theory. Escobar has not yet received his title shot but will on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Another interesting development from last week's show was the involvement of Bobby Lashley and the former WWE Champion's new faction. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar managed to steal a win from The Street Profits, which led to The All Mighty walking out on them post-match. He even berated them in a backstage segment later in the show.

It remains to be seen how Bobby Lashley will factor into the current storyline surrounding the United States Championship on the blue brand.

