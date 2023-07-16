34-year-old WWE personality says she has a very odd reason to dislike Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is a top heel in the Stamford-based promotion, and it seems he can't escape real-life beef with his co-workers, either. WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley says that she has a special reason not to like The Judgment Day member, and it's related to her dog.

The interviewer is real-life friends with Rhea Ripley and several other stars. After Ripley's theme played during Bianca Belair's entrance recently, a fan said that Kelley might have something to do with it, jokingly. In response, Kelley asked the fans not to start any rumors.

Soon after, another fan asked whether she and Dominik Mysterio had beef since she is a close friend of Rhea Ripley. Kelley answered that by giving a very odd reason she had to dislike the younger Mysterio. She joked that her dog was a great judge of character and didn't like ex-con Dom, clearly hinting that was the reason she didn't like Dominik.

"all i’m saying is my dog is the friendliest dog ever. my dog loves everyone. my dog has is a great judge of character. my dog hates @DomMysterio35," tweeted Kelley.

Dominik Mysterio might have reason to worry about Cathy Kelley's relationship with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been involved in quite a few interactions recently with Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley. She shared a moment where she flirted with Irvin at a WWE event ahead of Money in the Bank in London.

Kelley was "saddened" by Ripley flirting with Irvin over her, so she posted a video for the champion with a compilation video of them, saying it didn't have to be over between them.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has had the full support of Ripley when it comes to what goes on in the ring, but with the star clearly having more than a few admirers, he might have reason to worry.

Currently, Dominik has his hands full with two enormous championship opportunities on the horizon.