34-year-old WWE Superstar reveals The Good Brothers' whereabouts on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has revealed why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Good Brothers) were not at this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The Good Brothers returned to WWE last October to help out an old friend. They arrived to aid AJ Styles during his rivalry with The Judgment Day and reformed The O.C. Mia Yim also returned to the company last year and aligned with the faction as well. Styles suffered a broken ankle last December and the group was only seen rarely for months following the injury.

The Phenomenal One has since returned to action and he defeated Karrion Kross this past Friday night on SmackDown. Mia Yim accompanied Styles to the ring and she posted a photo from Friday's show today on Twitter.

A wrestling fan wondered where Gallows and Anderson were and the 34-year-old had a hilarious response. She joked that The Good Brothers were at a bar instead of attending SmackDown.

Mia Yim on how she aligned with The Good Brothers and AJ Styles in WWE

Mia Yim recently disclosed how she came to be a part of The O.C. faction.

Yim was let go by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts, along with her husband, Keith Lee. Keith signed with All Elite Wrestling following his release, while Yim had a short stint in Impact before returning to WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Yim revealed that she was approached to join the group by AJ Styles and The Good Brothers. She said that she was shocked that they even knew who she was and was flattered by the offer to join the faction.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that."

Gallows and Anderson last competed on television in the Tag Team Gauntlet match on the June 16th edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for the duo at WWE SummerSlam next month.

