35-year-old WWE RAW star says she wants to have a baby this year

WWE Superstar Carmella has not been seen on RAW or SmackDown in nearly a month, leaving fans to wonder about her absence. While she hasn't officially mentioned why she is off television, The Princess of Staten Island could be set for an extended break if things go to plan.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has claimed she wants to have a baby soon. Carmella is hoping to start a family with her husband, Corey Graves, this year. This comes after the WWE star suffered a miscarriage last year, which she has been very open about.

Carmella spoke about it being a goal for 2023 during an Instagram Live session with Sienna Leone of Sweety High. Here is what she said upon being asked if she's working on trying to build a family:

"That's definitely a goal of mine for this year, I would love to be able to have a baby. I have three step-kids, and they're just so incredible. I love them so, so much. I actually just got back from having lunch with them, they make me so happy. So, yeah, I would definitely want to add on to our family. That would be amazing," said Carmella. (12:35-12:51)

Check out the clip of what she said below:

It isn't known if or when Carmella will return to RAW amid her current WWE absence. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her and Corey Graves the best in their goal of building a family.

What was Carmella doing on WWE RAW before disappearing?

Chelsea Green and Carmella had begun a partnership on RAW, but the pair never teamed together. They were set to face Bianca Belair and Asuka on the March 20 episode of the red brand before the former Total Divas star's absence forced Piper Niven to replace her.

Carmella was even advertised to team with Green in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match. However, Sonya Deville subbed in for her. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was part of the' Mania weekend festivities.

She and Corey Graves hosted the official stage reveal for The Show of Shows. This indicates that Mella's relationship with WWE will remain strong no matter what happens.

