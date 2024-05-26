35-year-old WWE star fires shots at Dominik Mysterio following potential betrayal

Dominik Mysterio accidentally helped Liv Morgan win the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. Following the premium live event, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley fired shots at The Judgment Day member in a social media update.

Dirty Dom interrupted Liv Morgan's interview ahead of the Saudi premium live event, claiming he flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to make sure the former Riott Squad member did not win the title. The former NXT North American Champion tried to interfere in the championship match and help The Man retain her title. However, his actions backfired as Morgan took advantage of the chair slid in by the young Mysterio and became the new Women's World Champion.

Trending

Following the event, Cathy Kelley took to Instagram to fire shots at Dominik Mysterio. The 35-year-old has had her share of banters with Dom during backstage interviews and on social media. She recently posted an Instagram story asking her followers to recommend some new books.

Cathy Kelley posted another Instagram story, responding to a user writing in Mysterio's name as a recommendation. Firing shots at The Judgment Day member, she suggested that the 27-year-old should be booked by the police.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I said book recs not people who should be booked🚔," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Cathy Kelley's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Cathy Kelley's Instagram Story.

Mysterio has been forced out of in-ring action due to an elbow injury he reportedly sustained during his match against Andrade. Although he did not undergo surgery, Dominik is reportedly going through physical therapy on his road to recovery.

Former WWE writer predicts romantic angle between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was out injured following a vicious attack from Rhea Ripley last year. The 29-year-old returned from injury at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She announced her 'Revenge Tour,' claiming she would take everything away from The Eradicator.

Mami sustained a shoulder injury during a backstage segment on RAW after WrestleMania XL, where Morgan attacked her. Amid Rhea Ripley's absence, WWE has teased a potential alliance between the newly crowned Women's World Champion and Dominik Mysterio.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that Morgan would take everything away from Ripley, including Dominik. During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he predicted:

"It’s obvious that things aren’t going well, and there’s no clear leader. Liv Morgan is infiltrating them somehow and getting her hooks into Dominik Mysterio, and she’s literally going to take everything from ‘Mami.’ … What if it’s all happening on purpose so that when Rhea comes back, she is then proven the leader, and she pulls them all back together?"

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day members have been having constant issues with each other in Rhea Ripley's absence. It will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio's recent actions affect the dynamic of the heel faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback