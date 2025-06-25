35-year-old WWE star tipped to become the next Paul Heyman Guy (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the best managers in WWE history. Throughout his career, Heyman has worked tirelessly to build superstars and take them to the next level. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, among others, have hugely benefited from working with The Wiseman.

Ad

Reports are circulating that one of Ethan Page or Ricky Saints is being seen as the next member of Heyman's group on RAW. Bill Apter feels Saints would be the perfect choice for it. The Absolute made his WWE debut earlier this year and won the NXT North American Championship soon after his arrival.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, Apter said Saints has yet to find his role on WWE TV. He believed being in a group alongside Seth Rollins and Heyman could propel the former AEW star to the next level.

Ad

Trending

"I just feel that he's [Ricky Saints] such an exceptional talent, but he hasn't caught fire yet. So, if they wanna look at him to go in there [Heyman's group] (...) I think that's where he would catch on fire," Apter said. [From 21:00 onwards]

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Ricky Saints played a popular heel character during his time in AEW. The 35-year-old won the World Tag Team and FTW championships during his tenure. He also secured the Owen Hart Cup in 2023. The Absolute could become the next Paul Heyman Guy if Rollins recruits him to his group on RAW.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!