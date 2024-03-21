35-year-old WWE Superstar shares rare personal update after missing RAW

A WWE Superstar shared a personal update on social media following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion was absent from the March 18 edition of the red brand. Reed competed in the Gauntlet match last week to determine Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania XL. He was eliminated by the eventual winner, Sami Zayn.

Bronson Reed also lost the Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Bobby Lashley. Hence, he did not make it to the premium live event held in his home country. After the event, the 35-year-old revealed that he was set to be a part of the Elimination Chamber Match, but the plans were changed after his wife welcomed their baby boy early.

Reed recently took to Instagram Stories to share a personal update with his followers. The WWE Superstar posted an adorable picture with his son.

"Nowhere else I'd rather be," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Bronson Reed's Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Bronson Reed's Instagram Story.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed makes bold claim on RAW Talk

Bronson Reed was reportedly slated to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, the plans were scrapped after The Visionary got injured during his match against Jinder Mahal. Reed then decided to skip the event to welcome his baby boy.

After missing Elimination Chamber, Reed is set to miss WrestleMania XL as well. On a recent edition of RAW Talk, he was asked about his tweet from last week addressing the same. The WWE Superstar shared the segment on X and noted that something had to change:

"Well, I tweeted that because 2024 was supposed to be a big year for Big Bronson Reed, and so far things are not going the way I planned. I don't know if that is from some missteps, or some bad timing, but I am ready for all of that to change. I am a natural born winner, and I have a new driving force in my life. And I am going to change all of my "soons" into finally, because I am sick of being a vehicle for others to get to their destination. From now on, I'm in the drivers seat and I'm going to where I want to go. So strap yourself in, buckle up tight, because it is going to be a hell of a ride," he said.

Bronson Reed's momentum has slowed down significantly as the year has progressed. The WWE Superstar will be hoping for a turn of fortune following WrestleMania XL.

