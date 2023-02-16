36-year-old former WWE Champion set to challenge for major championship for first time in over a decade

Bron Breakker has been dominant as NXT Champion and is set to defend against a former WWE Champion next week.

Breakker has several impressive victories during his title reign, including a victory over former United States Champion Apollo Crews. He recently defeated Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Bron is now scheduled to defend the title against a decorated superstar next week. Jinder Mahal will challenge Breakker for the NXT Championship next Tuesday night.

According to WWEStats on Twitter, Mahal will be competing for the NXT Championship for the first time since December 12, 2012. Jinder and Seth Rollins battled to be crowned the inaugural NXT Champion in the finals of the Gold Rush Tournament over a decade ago. The Visionary came out on top in the battle.

"This will be @JinderMahal’s first shot at the NXT Championship since 12/12/12 - more than a decade ago. Mahal was actually in the first EVER NXT Title match; he lost to inaugural champion @WWERollins in the final matchup of the original #WWENXT Gold Rush Tournament."

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal challenges Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

NXT Champion Bron Breakker appeared during this week's episode of NXT for the first time since defeating Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day.

Breakker seemed to hint at a match against Carmelo Hayes before Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher interrupted. Mahal claimed that he admired Breakker but understands the stress he is feeling as the NXT Champion.

Jinder claimed that wrestling fans were getting tired of Bron as the champion and challenged him to a title match next week. Breakker quickly accepted the challenge, making the championship match official for next week's show.

Many wrestling fans are excited about the match and some even believe that Jinder will leave next Wednesday's show as the new NXT Champion. Time will tell if Jinder can put an end to Breakker's dominant reign next Wednesday night on NXT.

