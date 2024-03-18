36-year-old makes promise to fans ahead of major WWE RAW match

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar has made a promise to his fans ahead of a high-stakes matchup tomorrow night on RAW. WWE authority figures Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made a major announcement last week.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be in action at WrestleMania, but not in the match they were hoping for. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions will be defending their titles in a 6-Pack Challenge at the biggest show of the year.

The RAW and SmackDown GMs made the announcement together last week on SmackDown. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will be facing The Creed Brothers tomorrow night on RAW as both teams try to qualify for the 6-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania XL. Gargano sent a message to wrestling fans ahead of the match on the red brand.

"Tomorrow night. WWE RAW. We have nothing but respect for The Creeds. I wholeheartedly wish we could both be in that ladder match. But we're both gunning for the same spot, and I promise we're going to fight like hell to FINALLY punch our ticket to WrestleMania. #DIY," he wrote.

Former WWE star praises Johnny Gargano as a person

NWA Champion EC3 recently complimented Johnny Gargano on who he was as a person.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show last September, EC3 had nothing but kind things to say about the former NXT Champion. He stated that he always had a great rapport with Gragano and said that he was a good man.

"We've always had a great rapport. We have been on the same indies together. When I did that hot little angle with Evolve, he (Johnny Gargano) was a part of that. And then in NXT, we worked a couple of times. He's uniquely himself. He's very humble, very kind, he's a very nice guy. He has a quirky sense of humor. He's overall, from what I'e gathered, a legitimately good being," he said. [From 01:16 - 01:45]

The Judgment Day have put together an impressive reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions so far. Only time will tell which teams qualify for the 6-Pack Challenge at WWE WrestleMania next month.

