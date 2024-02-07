36-year-old star has backstage meltdown after losing title match at recent WWE show

A WWE Superstar had a major backstage meltdown after losing the title contest on the latest episode of NXT.

The star in question is none other than Dijak, who shocked the fans when he confronted the current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. The 6'7" superstar and The Mad Dragon got into a verbal altercation before Dijak landed a strong punch to the champion, and things got physical between the two.

The former Retribution member was later granted a NXT Championship match against Dragunov in the main event. In the closing moments of the title bout, just as victory seemed within reach, a surprise attack came from beneath the ring.

Joe Gacy blasted Dijak with a boxing glove, leaving him open for The Mad Dragon to hit his finishing move and retain the title. Following the contest, the 36-year-old WWE star was seen having a furious breakdown and issued a stern warning to Gacy via Digital Exclusive.

"You want to play my game Joe Gacy, huh? I've had it enough. You like pain. Let me give you some pain, Joe Gacy," Dijak said.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Dijak's WWE contract reportedly ends this summer

Before heading to the NXT brand, Dijak (fka T-Bar) was on the main roster as a part of the villainous stable Retribution, led by Mustafa Ali. However, T-Bar's main roster stint did not go well, and he reinvented himself on the NXT.

At Vengeance Day 2024, the 36-year-old star was in action against Joe Gacy and defeated him in a brutal No Disqualification match. As per the latest reports from Fightful Select, the former Retribution member's contract is set to expire this summer in June, and as of now, there's no confirmation for his future after that.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old WWE star failed to capture the NXT Title from Dragunov. However, Dijak will be looking forward to getting his hands on Joe Gacy again on the upcoming episode of NXT.

What did you think of Dijak's meltdown on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

