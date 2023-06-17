36-year-old star calls Jey Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns "the best closing TV segment in WWE history"

WWE SmackDown hosted some big segments this week, but none were bigger than Jey Uso’s betrayal of Roman Reigns. The Bloodline came to its knees on the blue brand, and a current NXT star believes it was the best closing segment in WWE history.

The Bloodline stole the top spot of SmackDown once again as Jey Uso came out to make a big decision about his future. Roman Reigns tried his best to manipulate his cousin to remain in the faction.

However, Jey Uso surprised everyone at the last moment by Superkicking The Tribal Chief before taking down Solo Sikoa with his brother Jimmy Uso. The Usos united to hit Reigns with a final Superkick to solidify their future.

The segment was captivating, and the company worked hard to build up to this moment. Jey Uso pulled off one of his greatest performances yet, and the entire thing caught the eye of NXT Superstar Dijak.

The 36-year-old star reacted to The Bloodline’s fallout soon after the end of the show.

Here is what he wrote:

"Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in @WWE history. #SmackDown"

DIJAK @DijakWWE Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in @WWE history. #SmackDown Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in @WWE history. #SmackDown

Dijak is currently working on NXT after failing to make it big on the main roster. He is doing a good job on the developmental brand again, and he could get in line for a top title shot soon.

Meanwhile, The Usos have a lot of thinking to do after betraying The Tribal Chief. The consequences of going against the top guy in WWE will be high, and fans will likely see some big matches between the teams of Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Dutch Mantell has discussed Roman Reigns' future following Jey Uso’s betrayal

Following the massive segment on this week’s SmackDown, fans are wondering what’s next for The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is now left with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman by his side.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that the final segment of the show will lead to another chapter in The Bloodline storyline. He said that with The Usos out of the faction, Reigns, and Heyman will struggle to keep things together.

"Well, the last segment to me, the payoff was tremendous. I didn't think that. The finish kinda shocked me. I'm thinking what are they gonna do now? But it was time for it. Everybody's happy now the Usos are back together. Now Roman is back to scratching his head. Paul Heyman is back to scratching his head. And everybody is left with the same thought. What is Roman going to do now? How's he gonna get out of this? So, they turned the page, they advanced the story, and I think this is still wrestling at its finest,” Mantell said.

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns will keep things together with The Usos out of the picture. More importantly, he will have a tough time defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the brothers gone.

Do you think Jey Uso made the right move by taking down Roman Reigns on Friday night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes