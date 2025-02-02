John Cena is one of the most iconic superstars in wrestling history and fans were delighted to see him participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. As it turns out, Joe Hendry benefitted from his presence too.

The Cenation Leader and Joe Hendry were both part of the men's 30-man match on Saturday night's premium live event. While the latter was eliminated by Roman Reigns, the former made it to the final two before Jey Uso caused a mighty upset by coming out on top.

During a WWE Royal Rumble Exclusive, Joe Hendry stated that the 16-time world champion gave him a four-word message of encouragement:

"But before I go, I do want to share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena. He gave me four words, and it was, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name," Hendry said. [H/T - Fightful]

Sadly, Hendry did not get any eliminations in his first appearance in the 30-man battle royal.

John Cena will be involved at the Elimination Chamber PLE

Jey Uso denied the former Doctor of Thuganomics the chance to challenge for a world title of his choosing at this year's Showcase of The Immortals. Had he won, the Hollywood megastar would have gotten a chance to win the 17th world title of his career, making him the wrestler with the highest number of world title reigns in WWE history.

After the loss, the Peacemaker star sat down for the Royal Rumble post-show press conference. He declared that he would be a part of the Elimination Chamber premium live event as his achievements and service to the industry entitled him to a spot.

Triple H later confirmed this statement. The Game acknowledged Cena's contributions to the business and agreed with the latter's sentiments. It remains to be seen who the remaining five superstars will be at the Toronto show in March. The winner of the men's Elimination Chamber will earn a shot at the world title at WrestleMania 41.

