36-year-old WWE star could finally return amid Asuka's hiatus from the company, according to Freddie Prinze Jr.

WWE RAW Superstar Asuka revealed last week that she had traveled back to Japan. In The Empress of Tomorrow's absence, Charlotte Flair could fill a significant void, according to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Flair last wrestled Ronda Rousey at the WrestleMania Backlash event in May 2022. Not only have fans speculated about her comeback lately, but The Queen is seemingly gearing up for an in-ring return too.

In the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. compared Flair and Asuka based on their star power:

"With Asuka going [away], that opens up the door for Charlotte Flair to fill that void, and then some. Charlotte's for sure more over than Asuka. So I think with her leaving, Charlotte could be back super, super soon."

Sarah @CharlootteFlair 2 years ago today, Charlotte made her return at TLC after 6 months and became Grand Slam Champion! I was so happy that night!! 2 years ago today, Charlotte made her return at TLC after 6 months and became Grand Slam Champion! I was so happy that night!!❤️ https://t.co/B6ZcD9VOzc

Prinze Jr. added that WWE needs Flair back regardless of what character she portrays:

"She's been gone forever. I've begged for her to come back on this show, man [laughs]. Wrestling needs her whether she's a heel or a face."

Charlotte Flair's honest opinion on WWE RAW Superstar Asuka

While many fans feel that Charlotte Flair has become the superior competitor in terms of star power, Asuka put The Queen "on the map" in 2018.

The 36-year-old ended The Empress of Tomorrow's 914-day undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34. Reflecting on that moment during an episode of RAW Talk in 2020, Flair said she had nothing but respect for her fellow WWE Superstar:

"I don't think I've ever had the opportunity to say this but I really believe, when I beat Asuka when she had the [unbeaten] streak, she really cemented my legacy. She put me on the map that night. Asuka had nothing to prove, I had everything to prove. Knowing what it takes to stay on top and be on top, and see her consistently be on top, that's why I respect her."

After WrestleMania 34, the two women continued to feature in the same matches. They have been in more than 100 bouts together at this point.

Who do you want to see in a feud with Charlotte Flair when she returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use Freddie Prinze Jr.'s quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes