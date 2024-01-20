36-year-old WWE star promises to attack kids at ringside if he gives them sunglasses

WWE Superstar Dijak has conveyed a stern message to the fans after the latest episode of NXT.

The legendary Bret Hart was one of the most beloved superstars of his era. One of the ways in which he endeared himself to the fans was by sharing his sunglasses with young children in the audience as part of his entrance ritual. However, Dijak has chosen not to adopt a similar approach.

A WWE fan recently shared a video of Bret Hart generously handing his sunglasses to a young kid during his entrance, speculating on how it would play out if Dijak did the same. In response to the tweet, the 36-year-old star stated that if he ever placed sunglasses on a child, he would promptly remove them by delivering a big boot.

"Bro I literally yelled at my actual children when they were ringside… If I ever put my glasses on a kid, you can bet your a** I’m about to big boot the shades right off that little sh*t," Dijak wrote.

Dijak's recent tweet

WWE Superstar Dijak said that 2023 was the best year of his career

Following a forgettable stint on the main roster, Dijak made a comeback to NXT in late 2022, and has since solidified his position as one of the standout stars in the division.

Recently, he took to Twitter and posted a list of the significant matches he participated in throughout 2023. Dijak went on to express that it marked the pinnacle of his entire career, labeling it as the single best year he has experienced yet.

"Every 10+ minute TV/PLE match I had from 2023. The single best year of my entire career," Dijak wrote.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

