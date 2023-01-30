36-year-old WWE star refuses to acknowledge Roman Reigns 14 months after defeating him

Whether or not WWE would like you to remember it, Xavier Woods has unfinished business with Roman Reigns. He is one of a tiny group of superstars who have won a match against The Tribal Chief in the past three years, even if it wasn't by pinfall or submission.

The New Day member faced Reigns on the November 12, 2021, episode of SmackDown. He seemingly had The Big Uce beaten after hitting a Springboard Elbow before The Usos interfered. Woods did win via disqualification after Jimmy and Jey attacked him.

This eventually led to him and Kofi Kingston challenging for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship while Roman Reigns moved on to other storylines. However, Xavier Woods has actively spoken about his victory over the record-breaking Universal Champion ever since then.

The New Day member continued his refusal to acknowledge Reigns on Twitter. WWE's official handle posted a tweet asking fans if they still acknowledge The Tribal Chief following the events of the Royal Rumble, to which Woods replied, "Nah." Check it out below:

It remains to be seen if WWE ever revisits the issue between Woods and Reigns, especially since Triple H has improved the continuity of the product on RAW and SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has a busy WWE WrestleMania season coming up

If Reigns and Woods do meet in the ring again, it won't be any time soon. The host of UpUpDownDown is currently the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief has a few huge matches coming up as the road to WrestleMania 39 has begun.

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes Remember KofiMania and how the fans were emotionally invested in the build and the match at WrestleMania?!



I'm assuming Cody vs Roman is supposed to be the end goal here but Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns may be the right emotional play for Mania.. LISTEN!



Remember KofiMania and how the fans were emotionally invested in the build and the match at WrestleMania?!I'm assuming Cody vs Roman is supposed to be the end goal here but Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns may be the right emotional play for Mania.. LISTEN! https://t.co/3TEa7NbTcm

Following Sami Zayn's babyface turn at the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns will most likely defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the now-former Honorary Uce. The match could be at Elimination Chamber or 'Mania itself, where The Tribal Chief is already set to face Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare won the 30-man Rumble Match to earn a world title match. It will be interesting to see how the situation with Reigns and his two belts is handled, with several possibilities still open.

Who do you think should dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : Who should dethrone Roman Reigns? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn 0 votes