36-year-old WWE Superstar earns $54k per post, ranked as one of the top influential Instagram users in the world

WWE Superstars frequently use social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter for branding and marketing purposes. However, none of them manage to earn as much as one star: UFC legend Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was last seen at WrestleMania 39 when she and former UFC star Shayna Baszler scored a victory in the women's showcase tag team match. Rousey has unfotunately been dealing with injuries.

Recent research done by Middle Easy has revealed that Ronda Rousey took third place on the rich list of the most influential MMA stars.

She has the third-highest Instagram following with just over 16 million followers and an engagement rate of 0.48%. These stats mean she could potentially earn up to $54,260 per Instagram post. Above her were Khabib Nurmagomedov in second place and Conor McGregor at number one.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see an intergender match between Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

Teddy Long recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, during which he shared his thoughts about WWE potentially booking UFC legends Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar to square off.

Especially now with the merger of UFC and WWE under the Endeavor umbrella, it would make sense for the company to explore a storyline between the two.

Here's what Long had to say regarding the potential matchup:

"Hey, let me tell you something that's not bad (Brock Lesnar vs. Ronda Rousey). That's not a bad idea. Well, with the merger with UFC now, you know what I mean? I don't think this is too high on them, you know what I mean, but that's money right there. She would probably feel better doing that because she is her own playground then. You know what I mean? You can get more out there because she is now doing what she knows how to do." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

There have been reports that WWE are holding off on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler chasing the Women's Tag Team Champions due to the former not being ready for a return just yet. Despite the injury, the former world champion was hell-bent on working WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

