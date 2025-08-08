37-Year-Old Ex-World Champion Could Leave Wrestling After Heartbreaking Update: "I retire in Baltimore"

A former World Champion could leave wrestling next week should he lose his next match, as Sami Callihan takes on Mike Santana at TNA Emergence next Friday, August 15.The 37-year-old former Impact World Champion, who started his professional career back in 2006, took to his social media handle and sent a clear message on what will be next for him should he lose to Santana in Baltimore.&quot;If I lose. I retire in Baltimore, and leave my boots in the ring. If this is the end, it’s been a wild ride,&quot; he wrote on his official account on X.Sami Callihan spoke with Tom Hannifan last week and challenged Santana to a match to find out whether he could still compete against the best in TNA, or it's time for him to move on and retire.Sami Callihan praises the growth of TNA WrestlingTNA has seen an impressive growth as of late, with some of the top wrestlers in the world working for the company. Meanwhile, the partnership with WWE has made things even better for them.Speaking with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Sami Callihan shared his excitement about how good the product has become lately.&quot;TNA’s hot right now, dude. People want to talk about this company...I think TNA is finally getting the respect it deserves. I think we’re hotter now than we’ve been in years. We’re selling more tickets and more pay-per-views than we've done in over 10 years. Right now is the best time to be not just a TNA fan, but a wrestling fan in general...So, there’s no excuse not to give TNA a chance right now,&quot; Callihan said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]As for the 37-year-old wrestler, the question is if he will continue to be part of TNA or if he will retire should he lose to Mike Santana.