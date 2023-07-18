37-year-old former champion should not have long matches with Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Vince Russo recently spoke about Matt Riddle's long matchup with Gunther this week on RAW.

The two stars engaged in a physical battle last night on the red brand. Riddle grabbed the momentum early on, but Gunther came down heavy with some vicious chops. The Ring General then ended the match with a huge Powerbomb, showing that he didn't need the rest of Imperium at ringside to win his matches.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the bout between the two made both the IC champ and The Original Bro look good. He enjoyed watching the two stars go at it in a brutal match as it was believable. He also stated that he would rather watch Riddle in a long-drawn match against Gunther than see him go long against other opponents like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. He felt WWE often downplayed Riddle's MMA background, yet he looked like someone that could give the Intercontinental Champion a tough fight.

"Riddle is believable to me. Riddle looks like an athlete to me. We know the MMA background which they never sell. I don't mind. I mind when he has a long match with Sami Zayn, I mind when he has a long match with Kevin Owens. I don't mind when he has a long match from somebody who looks younger than him and is very, very athletic. He's not gonna blow up, you could see his physique, he's very, very strong. The fact that he has a long match with Gunther and Gunther goes over, I don't think it hurt either one of them." [From 20:53 - 21:35]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on WWE RAW

The WWE Undisputed tag titles were on the line this week as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens faced The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

At the start of the match, Seth Rollins attacked Finn Balor and neutralized him to somewhat even the odds. The two tandems for long and hard in a bid for supremacy. However, things took a turn when Liv Morgan rushed out and attacked Rhea Ripley.

This opening allowed KO to hit a Stunner on Damian Priest, and Sami pinned Dirty Dom after a Helluva Kick.

