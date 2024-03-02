37-year-old major WWE star betraying Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania would have serious implications for WWE, warns veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed the possible fans' reaction to Seth Rollins potentially betraying Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Despite formerly being rivals, The Visionary has been supporting Cody Rhodes in the latter's feud with The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Great One recently challenged Rollins and Rhodes to face him and Roman in a massive tag team match on night one of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Cody will face Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match the following night.

Morgan discussed the possibility of Rollins losing his title at WrestleMania before betraying Rhodes and costing The American Nightmare his title match later on the show. He claimed fans would "set the company on fire" if that scenario happened.

"I mean, why not? Because, well, first of all, I'll be pissed if Cody doesn't win the title. I'm just gonna put that out there. I will be the loudest Cody crybaby on the planet, self-admittedly. But dude, imagine if he's the one that st*bs him in the back though. Like, the fans will go bonkers. I mean, they will set that company on fire, literally. They will," he said. [14:49 - 15:10]

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre

While Seth Rollins is expected to join forces with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior earned his opportunity after overcoming Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match a week ago in Perth, Australia.

The recently-turned-heel superstar has also been taking shots at an injured CM Punk over the past few weeks. The Scottish Psychopath even attacked The Best in the World on RAW after the latter suffered a torn tricep during a spot between them at the Men's Royal Rumble. Matt Morgan claimed on Gigantic Pop that Punk could interfere in the World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania to cost The Scottish Warrior his shot.

