WWE legend coming back to cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 could happen, veteran says

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks a WWE legend could return to cost Drew McIntyre his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior has earned another opportunity to fulfill his prophecy of winning the World Title in front of fans when he challenges Seth "Freakin" Rollins in Philadelphia. The 38-year-old Scotsman won the six-man Elimination Chamber last month to book his WrestleMania berth.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan was asked by a fan whether CM Punk could interfere and cost Drew McIntyre his match against Seth Rollins.

The TNA legend replied:

"That could happen. That's not a bad call!'' [18:45 - 19:10]

Drew McIntyre opens up about his issues with CM Punk

Speaking on The Bump, Drew McIntyre revealed that he's not the only one who has a problem with CM Punk. The Scottish Psychopath asserted there are ''a ton of people'' in the locker room who feel the same way about The Straight Edge Superstar.

"I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone; he’s hurt. When he was there, there was [sic] lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly,'' said McIntyre.

The Second City Saint has been advertised for the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if Punk will come face-to-face with the man who claimed to have injured (kayfabe) him.

Would you like to see CM Punk get involved in some capacity at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Gigantic Pop podcast.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE