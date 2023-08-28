37-year-old superstar returns at WWE event after 4 months, faces LA Knight

LA Knight was among the several SmackDown Superstars to compete at the latest WWE SuperShows this past weekend in Cape Girardeau and Huntsville. He faced Mustafa Ali in a singles match in what was the latter's first bout on a main roster house show since April 2023.

Ali moved to NXT in May after suffering defeat in a title match against Gunther at Night of Champions. Under Shawn Michaels' creative vision, he gradually picked up momentum and turned into one of the most prominent names in the North American Championship picture.

He locked horns with LA Knight in singles matches on both nights and suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of the WWE Universe's new favorite star. Knight also cut a promo after his win on Sunday night's show, mocking The Miz by imitating his signature dance move.

Mustafa Ali recently debuted a new gimmick, a supposed revamped version of an old character that WWE previously snubbed. His political character was deemed controversial, and plans were scrapped, reportedly leading to a massive argument between Ali and Vince McMahon.

The 37-year-old debuted a modified version of that character on NXT, which created a buzz among fans online. His recent appearances on main roster house shows could open the doors for a potential return on RAW or SmackDown.

Huge botch in the main event of WWE SuperShow Sunday

The recently concluded Live event in Huntsville was a star-studded affair, with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' title defense in the main event. The Architect put his championship on the line against Finn Balor in a Street Fight, and the two superstars delivered an entertaining match.

One spot in the bout saw Balor lay Rollins on the table in the middle of the ring. The table gave way when the champion put his weight on it, and the latter fell through it to hit the mat. Balor continued the match by throwing punches at Rollins as the two adjusted their next move.

Both recovered in time and resumed the action, ending with Rollins retaining his title. The Visionary also defended his World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday's show, following which he cut an emotional promo dedicated to the late Bray Wyatt. Rollins was seen crying while sharing a heartfelt moment with the WWE fans in the audience.

