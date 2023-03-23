37-year-old top WWE SmackDown star turning heel would be massive, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan seemingly believes WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre should turn heel.

The Scottish Warrior has been one of the top superstars on the roster over the past three years. The 37-year-old won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match and the WWE Championship twice. Last September, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. However, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether McIntyre will receive another push.

"There can only be one champion. So what, everybody else is irrelevant? As long as you're in a good storyline, plus here's the thing with Drew, and I think he's got all the goods to be a champion. I think they should've given him the championship when he was in England [Clash at the Castle], but I think now that Cody's there, I think they would give the belt to Cody, Lashley, Brock, or even Sami before they gave it to him. But he doesn't have to be a champion, you know. If he did turn heel, that would be massive because the best heels are the guys that were over as babyfaces." [0:59 - 1:30]

A 37-year-old SmackDown star believes Drew McIntyre's Claymore is the most devastating finishing move. Check out his comments here.

Drew McIntyre will compete in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39

A couple of weeks ago, Drew McIntyre competed in a five-way match to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the bout ended with McIntyre and Sheamus scoring pinfall victories simultaneously.

The unexpected end to the match led WWE official Adam Pearce to schedule a one-on-one fight between McIntyre and Sheamus. They locked horns on the next edition of SmackDown to determine Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 39.

The bout ended in disqualification after The Ring General and his Imperium teammates attacked the two competitors. Hence, Pearce announced that Gunther would defend his Intercontinental Championship against McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match at this year's Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre should face an 18-year wrestling veteran if he wins the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes