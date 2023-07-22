37-year-old WWE SmackDown star could betray Jey Uso against Roman Reigns out of jealousy, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Jey Uso could get betrayed by a fellow SmackDown star in his title match against Roman Reigns.

After dominating WWE for about three years, The Bloodline recently crumbled after The Usos turned on the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. At Night of Champions, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War match. Reigns was pinned for the first time in nearly three years by Jey.

Following which, The Usos later held a Tribal Court for Reigns on SmackDown, where the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Sikoa destroyed Jimmy in front of his twin brother. Later that same night, Jey attacked his cousin and younger brother with a chair and challenged Reigns to a title match. The two will now square off for Reigns' championship at SummerSlam.

Speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash addressed whether Jey Uso could be the one to dethrone Reigns.

"[Jey broke the streak] The first time in, you know, over a 1000 days (since) Roman was pinned. So, you know, there are two ways to look at this psychology-wise. Okay, that's what you always do. You beat the champ in a tag match so the belt doesn't change hands. But at the same time, it's just like, does lightning strike twice? And do you catch everybody going, 'Oh sh*t! I didn't see that coming. I never thought that.' Like, we don't think, like, you're second-guessing it. So, what does that do if he does?" Nash said.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer claimed that there could be a possibility of seeing Jimmy betraying Jey out of jealousy.

"But who's to say as they build that storyline the other brother's like, 'Whoa, why are you getting the title shot?' So, you can start to, you know," he added.

Check out five things that could happen if Jey Uso dethrones Roman Reigns at SummerSlam here.

Can Jey Uso defeat Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam?

Last night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns stood face-to-face with his cousin, Jey Uso, ahead of their anticipated clash at SummerSlam. The segment saw The Tribal Chief stopping Solo Sikoa when the latter attempted to attack his brother. However, Jey delivered a Superkick to his younger sibling.

While some fans believe Reigns will defeat Jey at SummerSlam, others doubt the Tribal Chief. Speaking on After The Bell, WWE announcer Corey Graves stated that he could not bet on Reigns winning his fight against Jey.

"I can't believe I'm gonna say this, I cannot say I would bet against Jey Uso in a match against Roman Reigns. Not now, two years ago, yes. Now, I don't know if I can do it. I'm not gonna say I'm gonna put money on Jey. But I'm certainly not gonna put any money on the Tribal Chief for that collision," he said.

Check out four possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam here.

Please credit Kliq THIS and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars