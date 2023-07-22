5 things that would happen if Jey Uso dethrones Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are now set to clash in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Reigns, and Jey Uso came face to face during the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement segment.

The confrontation concluded with Jey ripping their SummerSlam match contract and challenging Reigns to a Tribal Combat match, which was accepted by the Tribal Chief.

The challenger seems to be a strong contender for the Undisputed Universal Champion. Keeping that in mind, let's explore 5 things that would happen if Jey Uso dethrones Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. Roman Reigns' turning face after losing

The unexpected victory of Jey Uso over the Tribal Chief could potentially lead to the face turn of the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns returned with a villainous character back at SummerSlam 2021. However, reports suggest that the ultimate conclusion of the Bloodline Saga will see the Undisputed Champion eventually turning face.

If the Bloodline Leader gets dethroned at SummerSlam 2023, it is highly likely that the company may drop the Tribal Chief gimmick. The gimmick may not have the same impact without the Championship. Moreover, the end of the historic Championship reign could serve as the perfect opportunity for a fresh start for Reigns, but this time with a heroic character.

#4. Jey Uso becomes The Tribal Chief

The upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 is set to be a Tribal Combat match. In this unique bout, not only the Undisputed Championship but also the position of the Tribal Chief appears to be at stake. During the Rules of Engagement segment, Jey Uso revealed the rules of their match, clarifying that both the Ula Fala and the Undisputed title will be on the line.

If the former Undisputed tag team Champion, manages to dethrone the Head of the Table, he will also earn the position of the next Tribal Chief. This adds an additional layer of significance to their showdown, making it a critical and defining moment in the Bloodline Saga and the careers of both superstars.

#3. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed Championship

Jey Uso has not wrestled Jimmy Uso yet in WWE

If Jey becomes the Undisputed Champion at the Biggest Party of Summer, it could set the stage for a highly anticipated dream match between the Samoan twins. Currently, Jimmy Uso is sidelined from the Bloodline Saga due to an injury inflicted by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. However, it's highly likely that Jimmy could make his comeback after SummerSlam 2023.

The return of Jimmy with Jey holding the Undisputed Championship could create tensions between the Samoan twins. This could potentially lead to a one-on-one match between them. Jimmy might demand a match against Jey to prove himself, or he could win a no.1 contender match, setting up a title bout between The Usos.

Indeed, during an interview, Jey reveals his willingness to face his brother in a highly significant match. A championship match could serve as the perfect opportunity for such a monumental encounter between the Samoan twins.

#2. Roman Reigns got betrayed and a hiatus from WWE

The loss of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam could indeed have far-reaching consequences, including a potential betrayal from Solo Sikoa. Throughout the storyline, the Enforcer hinted at tensions with Reigns, and losing the position of The Tribal Chief along with the Championship could be the breaking point.

After losing both his title and leadership of the clan, Reigns may become vulnerable, and this could be the opportune moment for Sikoa to attack him. The betrayal could create a dramatic and emotional moment in the ongoing Bloodline Saga. It would thus add layers of complexity to the relationship between Reigns and Sikoa.

Furthermore, a significant loss could also lead to a break for The Tribal Chief from the company. A hiatus after losing the Championship could serve as a reset and provide WWE with a fresh start for Reigns upon his return.

#1. Paul Heyman gets a new client

Paul Heyman is currently the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns

If Roman Reigns loses the Championship and take a hiatus from the company, it could indeed lead to a storyline where Paul Heyman joins forces with a new client. Heyman is currently serving as the Special Counsel for the Tribal Chief. However his absence could create an opening for Heyman to align himself with another WWE Superstar.

As history has shown, when Roman took a break due to COVID in 2022, it led to a reunion between Heyman and Brock Lesnar. But WWE later utilized this angle in the feud between Lesnar and Reigns. With Roman Reigns on hiatus, the Special Counsel would have several options for his next client. Superstars like Gunther and Bianca Belair could be intriguing choices.

