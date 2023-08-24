37-year-old WWE star's injury is a "semi-real" condition - Reports

Wrestling can take a toll on a WWE Superstar's body, leading them to take time off television. In other cases, an injury can also be a part of the storyline.

Seth Rollins' latest back injury on Monday Night RAW is somewhat a part of the storyline, but it has some realism. A few weeks ago, on the Red brand, Shinsuke Nakamura blindsided the World Heavyweight Champion after they teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day.

On the following week's edition of RAW, The King of Strong Styles explained his action, stating he needed a shot at the World Title before Rollins confronted him. The Visionary was furious by Nakamura's attack, but the latter opened up a new storyline when he revealed he knew about "Seth Rollins' back."

The 37-year-old WWE Superstar admitted that his back has not been 100% due to taking major bumps for the past couple of years. The latest reports suggest that Rollins' injury storyline is based on reality.

As per Ringside News, The Visionary's storyline with Nakamura, consisting of a back injury, has a lot of authenticity. Even if Seth Rollins' suffering on television may not be visible, he is pretty "banged" up.

"The Seth injury is semi-real. He’s banged up, but not as bad as it’s being portrayed. But he is banged up." [H/T - RSN]

WWE veteran calls out Seth Rollins for being fake

Former writer Vince Russo has been vocal about not being a fan of the 37-year-old star's current character.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo called out Seth Rollins for playing the 'Joker' gimmick, his fashion sense, and fans singing his entrance.

The former WWE personality also pointed out that The Visionary is a great wrestler apart from his current moniker.

"I am watching this, it’s a mad wrestler serious promo, but then you go out there singing and dancing and dressing and cosplaying. Like that’s obviously all a facade. Why are you even doing that?" he said.

As of now, Seth Rollins is set to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback on September 2, 2023. Only time will tell if Nakamura uses Rollins' injury to his advantage to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

