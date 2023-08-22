"This is my problem" – Seth Rollins gets called out by former WWE personality for being 'fake' (Exclusive)

While Seth Rollins is currently amid one of the best runs of his illustrious wrestling career, former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of his current character.

The Visionary has been playing a goofy, Joker-like character over the last several months. However, he displayed a more ferocious side of him on last night's RAW, after Shinsuke Nakamura talked about his back injury earlier on in the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that the promo on RAW was in sharp contrast to Rollins' recent character.

"See bro, this is my problem with Seth. I have said this all along. He started this Joker-Seth gimmick, where, after all these yearsof this Seth Rollins character, now he's got that laugh that he never had before. Cross-dressing, singing, all of this came out of nowhere. So, when I see him cutting promo like this, I am like, okay bro, you’re serious and, in other words, the cross-dressing, the laughing, the dancing, that’s all a put-on."

The former WWE personality also called out Seth for putting on a facade.

"Here’s what I mean by that. Go watch The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. Look at the consistency in the character when he has the makeup on and when he doesn’t have the makeup on. There is consistency in that character. I am watching this, it’s a mad wrestler serious promo, but then you go out there singing and dancing and dressing and cosplaying. Like that’s obviously all a facade. Why are you even doing that? I don’t understand, bro."

Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback

While the rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins started just a couple of weeks ago, it has already taken a personal turn, after the King of Strong Style mentioned Seth's wife and child.

The two men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the company's upcoming premium live event, Payback.

Nakamura also talked about Seth Rollins' back injury on RAW, and is most likely to target the same when the two meet next month. However, the Visionary has been soldiering on with injuries over the last few years and is bound to be ready for anything the Japanese star has in store for him.

