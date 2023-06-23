37-year-old WWE Superstar should cut his hair and revert back to his NXT gimmick, according to Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE Superstar Karrion Kross should return to his former NXT persona.

Kross joined the Stamford-based company in early 2020. He competed on NXT and held the NXT Championship twice over the next 21 months. He also made his main roster debut on RAW before getting released in November 2021. Last August, the 37-year-old made a surprise return, alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, on SmackDown. However, he has not made much of an impact so far.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno suggested that Kross return to his NXT gimmick.

"This is the problem with Karrion Kross. If he would've come up to WWE immediately as the character he was presented like in NXT, he would've gotten over. But he went to the main roster and they just did nothing with him and they put a helmet on him and it was just like they neutered him. It was like... So then when he came back, when Hunter came back, he then he immediately thrust him from that from his perception before with the guy with the helmet that was getting beat by Jeff Hardy they wanted to put him in the picture with Drew McIntyre and Roman [Reigns]," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"But he didn't look that same. He had hair and it's like we've never seen the presentation of Kross' character the way it was presented in NXT. He hasn't looked like that character and hasn't been presented like that. So, it's weird. I think Kross should cut his hair and go back and let's try to get back to the roots of what worked." [From 02:13 to 03:09]

Check out the video below:

What is the name of Karrion Kross' new finisher? Check out the details here.

What did Dutch Mantell say about WWE star Karrion Kross?

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is also not a fan of Karrion Kross' current SmackDown run. The 73-year-old claimed the former NXT Champion would never get over in WWE.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell suggested the company could be done with Kross.

"They couldn't get heat on him because he's that type he's got a gimmick, and he's been there a couple of times, right? And they've tried different gimmicks on him. He's just not gonna make it. The girl [Scarlett] has more heat and attention than he has. And they put him on TV. This is when I decided they're done with him, they beat him the last couple of times on TV. So, when they beat you on TV after you've been pushed, that means that push is over, and you go to the back of the line and wait for your contract's up. Because there's nothing they can do with him," he said.

WWE fans think Karrion Kross' new finisher is not very exciting. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes