38-year-old Bloodline relative says WWE recently filmed a documentary about The Samoan Dynasty

WWE has reportedly filmed a documentary about The Samoan Dynasty in recent months.

According to Afa Anoa'i Jr., aka Manu, a documentary about the legendary family has already been filmed. The 38-year-old recently revealed to Busted Open Radio that the company filmed a portion of the documentary at his training facility.

He added that Rikishi and Mick Foley returned to his training center and filmed an episode of A&E's Most Wanted Treasures as well:

I’ve got a lot of exciting news lately. WWE, they’ve been calling a lot lately. We just filmed a whole documentary on The Samoan Dynasty. They came over to my training center and we filmed a lot of it there and what else? The ‘Hidden Treasures’, WWE Hidden Treasures, they came by with Mick Foley and Rikishi.

Manu noted that he has been staying hungry trying to get back on the company's radar and believes he is doing something right because they reached out to him"

They stopped by pretty recent(ly) at the training center and they filmed. They were looking for Yokozuna’s WrestleMania robe. So it’s like, I guess I’m doing something right. I’m trying to get back on the radar. I’m trying to do the right things and stay hungry and stay humble and just keep it moving but, big things are coming this week on Monday too. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. claims he succeeded without help from Roman Reigns and WWE

Afa Anoa'i recently claimed that he did not need Roman Reigns or WWE to find success in his career.

The legendary Anoa'i family currently dominates the professional wrestling landscape. Roman Reigns and The Usos are all enjoying historic title reigns at the moment. Solo Sikoa recently arrived on the scene and has already made his presence known with a brutal attack on Matt Riddle that put The Original Bro on the shelf.

Speaking on the Tantalizing Tony show, Afa noted that he has had a successful career without assistance from Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline:

"I don't necessarily look at it like I have to live up to the legacy of the family name," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "I look at it as I have to create my own road to this legacy. We all have our strengths, we all have our weaknesses. Roman, he's made it to the top of the game in the WWE. I've made it to the top of the game without them. I stayed relevant for the last 25 years without them." [From 7:16 to 7:40]

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on January 28th. Time will tell if The Tribal Chief will enter WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Are you interested in a documentary about The Samoan Dynasty? Sound off in the comments section below.

