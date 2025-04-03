38-year-old female star compared to John Cena & Cody Rhodes by veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has given his thoughts on a WWE legend stating that his daughter is better than John Cena and Cody Rhodes. He partially agreed with the comment.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long about Ric Flair's latest comments, where he said that his daughter, the 38-year-old Charlotte Flair, is the best in the business right now. Flair even went as far as telling people to "forget" about Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Bill Apter would somewhat agree with the assessment made by the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, who said that she's better than John Cena and Cody Rhodes:

"I agree. She [Charlotte Flair] is that good. I'm not putting male and female in separate parts. In terms of a professional wrestling machine, she is incredible. She can do it all. She can do the personality part, but once she gets in the ring, she's a wrestling machine. She's better than her father was." (0:55-1:16)

Apter then said that while he wasn't arguing with The Nature Boy, he also feels that Charlotte is different from Cody Rhodes and John Cena. He said that in terms of women's wrestlers, Charlotte is undeniably the cream of the crop.

You can watch the full video below:

What did Ric Flair say when comparing his daughter to John Cena & Cody Rhodes?

It's interesting to see what The Nature Boy said in detail about his daughter when comparing her to the two stars headlining WrestleMania 41. He reflected on her successful return in 2025.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ric Flair gave an honest take on why he thinks Charlotte Flair is the best in WWE right now.

"First of all, it was a horrible injury, and it's hard to do anything on the sidelines when you're right in the middle of your career. She's never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, 'She came back, and she regained the crown.' She's the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about [John] Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She's that good. You know her," he said. [From 2:17 to 2:54]

Expand Tweet

While there's certainly little merit in debating the bias that Ric Flair has, it's not as uncommon an opinion as one might think. Certainly, in the Women's stratosphere and on paper, Charlotte clears just about anyone in the GOAT debate. However, there's always the counterargument of quantity vs quality.

In that regard, many will likely consider Becky Lynch to be one above Flair. Despite having fewer accomplishments on paper, one could argue that her Women's Championship reigns have been more impactful individually. Ultimately, it's a subjective debate that can go on forever.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

